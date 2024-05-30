The Nigerian public reacted with outrage to their new national anthem, which was penned by a British expatriate in the 20th century.

Lawmakers passed a bill on Wednesday to reintroduce the anthem that had been discarded nearly half a century ago.

The bill was introduced and passed in less than a week, a notably swift process for significant legislation that typically takes weeks or months to be deliberated upon in the country.

The law is contentious not only because the new anthem reflects Nigeria's colonial past but also because the government is believed to have rushed through without substantial public input.

Widespread outcry includes some individuals refusing to sing the anthem at public gatherings, while the government faces additional criticism for neglecting other pressing issues such as rising inflation, cost of living, malnutrition, diseases, and security gaps.

Disregard for public interest

President Bola Tinubu endorsed the law a day after it was approved by both chambers of Nigeria's National Assembly, which is predominantly controlled by the governing party.

The anthem that was replaced, titled “Arise, O Compatriots,” had been in use since 1978, introduced by the military junta during a period of upheaval following Nigeria’s deadly civil war.

Its lyrics include calls to "serve our fatherland with love and strength" and to ensure "the labour of our heroes past" is not in vain.

The new anthem, titled “Nigeria We Hail Thee,” is not actually new. It was originally introduced in 1960 when Nigeria gained independence from Britain.

Written by Lillian Jean Williams, a British expatriate residing in Nigeria at the time, it was publicly played for the first time on Wednesday during a legislative session attended by Tinubu, who marked his one year in office as president.

Many Nigerians expressed their refusal to sing the new national anthem on social media, including Oby Ezekwesili, a former education minister who criticised the government for its apparent disregard for public interests in enacting the new law.

Ezekwesili also condemned the anthem for its colonial perspective, highlighting what she described as "pejorative words" directed at the locals.

"In 21st Century Nigeria, the country's political class found a colonial National Anthem that has pejorative words like 'Native Land' and 'Tribes' to be admirable enough to foist on our Citizens without their consent," Ezekwesili said in her post on X.