Slovenia's government recognises Palestine as a state, parliament to follow
Slovenia expedited the recognition in reaction to Israel's latest attacks on Rafah, which have caused more than one million Palestinians to flee.
Palestinian flag was displayed on the government headquarters in Ljubljana, the Slovenian capital. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 30, 2024

Slovenia's government has endorsed a motion to recognise a Palestinian state and asked the parliament to do the same.

Prime Minister Robert Golob said on Thursday that his government sent the recognition proposal to parliament, which could convene as early as next week.

“All the world should act in the direction of peace,” Golob said after the government session. “The way to achieve peace is a two-state solution.”

“The decision is not directed against anyone, not even Israel, but that it is a message of peace,” he added as the Palestinian flag was displayed on the government headquarters in Ljubljana, the Slovenian capital.

Parliamentary approval is necessary for the move to take effect. Golob's ruling liberal coalition has a comfortable majority in the 90-member assembly and the vote should be a formality.

RelatedSpain, Ireland and Norway formally recognise Palestine as a state

Expediting recognition

The decision by Slovenia's government comes just two days after Spain, Norway and Ireland recognised a Palestinian state, a move that was condemned by Israel.

With its move, Slovenia is set to become the 10th member of the 27-nation European Union to officially recognise a Palestinian state. Norway isn't an EU member, but its foreign policy is usually aligned with the bloc.

Slovenia first began the recognition process in early May, but said it would wait until the situation in the ongoing Israel's war on Gaza improved.

Golob said this week that he was expediting the process in reaction to Israel's latest attacks on Rafah, which have caused more than 1 million Palestinians to flee.

More than 140 countries recognise a Palestinian state — more than two-thirds of the United Nations.

The move to recognise a Palestinian state has caused relations between the EU and Israel to nose dive. Spain and Ireland are pushing for the EU to take measures against Israel for its continued attacks on Rafah in southern Gaza.

RelatedSpain is leading a charge for Palestinian statehood. Who will follow?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
