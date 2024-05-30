With reporting from Hanan Farajallah

Children around the world often dream of lofty ambitions like becoming astronauts or football stars. However in Gaza, dreams are often simpler, overshadowed by the grim realities of occupation, war, and survival.

Here, children yearn for an end to war, a return to their homes, and enough bread to stave off hunger. Despite their tender age, these dreams are woven with threads of hope, binding their desires for a semblance of normalcy.

Missing Mahmoud

Youssef, a 13-year-old from Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, was forced to flee his home when Israeli occupation forces invaded the camp. Youssef's family sought refuge in a United Nations school.

Then the Israeli Occupation forces invaded the school and arrested his father in November 2023. As for the rest of the family, the army detained his mother with other Palestinian women in one of the classrooms and detained Yousef naked with his brother Mahmoud and other children in another classroom.

Youssef was injured in the leg, but the worst was yet to come.

Youssef said he watched his 10-year-old brother Mahmoud burn to death after being set on fire by an Israeli soldier at the shelter. His mother told his story: "The occupation soldiers burned my child; Youssef's brother was burned to death in front of him. Youssef was not allowed to show his fear - instead the soldier detained him alone, naked."

During social activities at the school shelter, Youssef was always quiet, not showing any reaction to the things happening around him. When he speaks, he says "what I miss most is going to school. With my brother." And not to wait so long in line for bread.

Youssef, injured and traumatised, now grapples with psychological scars, manifested in anxiety, isolation and a fear of fire. He continuously bites his nails and hands, tearing out his hair, and has sleeping difficulties and eating problems.

He cannot tolerate noise and is always alone, anti-social. His emotions are frozen, and he runs away from everyone.

Sarah's story

Sarah, a 10-year-old from Beit Lahia, recounts the horrors she witnessed as her family fled the onslaught of the Israeli occupation. When you look at Sarah, you see a child with warm eyes full of fear and memories. She lived in a large house in Beit Lahia with her parents and brother until the Israeli Occupation stormed her hometown, devouring and sowing death in every corner.

When the Israeli occupation soldier saw me crying and refusing to leave, he grimaced in rage, brutally killed my dad and cruelly grabbed my hair from my forehead and forcefully slammed the back of my head into the wall while laughing. Then he shouted at me to go with my mom to Al-Shifa hospital before he killed me too.

She escaped with her family to another town in the south, Tal Al-Hawa, where the family believed they would be safe. However, nowhere is safe in Gaza.

The Israeli Occupation forces entered Al-Quds Hospital in Tal Al-Hawa at the end of November 2023. They arrested the men and separated the women from the children. After two days, they allowed the mothers and children to leave for Al-Shifa hospital.

However, Sarah innocently wanted her dad. She asked one of the Israeli soldiers if her dad could accompany her, but instead the soldier killed her father in front of her eyes.

After arriving at Al-Shifa Hospital, famine spread in northern Gaza. Sarah's mother would go by herself to search for food for her children. One day, amid the bombing, Palestinians who went to the Kuwait roundabout area to collect some food, including her mother, were killed.

Sarah remained alone with her brother, living next to her displaced neighbours. In March 2024, the Israeli occupation forces attacked Al-Shifa hospital and ordered everyone, including women and children, to leave the area towards the south of Gaza.

Fear consumed Sarah and her heartbeat did not stop. She held her 16-year-old brother's hand, the only family member left alive, so she would not lose him too. But running to safety from one place to another, she lost her brother.

Sarah arrived at Nuseirat camp in the middle of Gaza and is staying with another family who is taking care of her. However, Sarah is searching for her brother in every face she meets, wishing one day she can find him and he can be back with her.

Left orphaned and traumatised, Sarah struggles with speech patterns, flashbacks, loss of concentration, nightmares, sleep walking, screaming, hyperactivity, excessive talking, not eating, forgetfulness, and physical symptoms such as stomach pain, diarrhoea, and muscle pain.

Ragad's trauma

Ragad Siam, a nine-year-old girl from the middle of Gaza, lives near the Israeli separation line between the north and south of Gaza. Raised in a family of five, Ragad's father is deaf, and her mother passed away from cancer when Ragad was just five years old.