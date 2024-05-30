Donald Trump has become the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to an adult movie actress.

Thursday's verdict from the 12-person jury convicted Trump on all 34 counts after deliberating for 9.5 hours.

Judge Juan Merchan set sentencing for 10:00 am [1400 GMT] on July 11, just days ahead of the Republican convention where Trump is expected to be named the party's presidential nominee.

The verdict is a stunning legal reckoning for Trump and exposes him to potential prison time in the city where his manipulations of the tabloid press helped catapult him from a real estate tycoon to reality television star and ultimately president.

As he seeks a return to the White House in this year’s election, the judgment presents voters with another test of their willingness to accept Trump's boundary-breaking behavior.

"This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be November 5, by the people. And they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here," Trump said as he left the court.

"I'm a very innocent man, and it's OK. I'm fighting for our country. I'm fighting for our constitution."

Republican US House Speaker Mike Johnson described Donald Trump's conviction on all charges in his hush money case Thursday as "shameful."

Trump verdict shows "no one is above the law," Biden campaign said.