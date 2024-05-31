As Israel continues its brutal war on the besieged Paslestinians of Gaza, those who have gone through genocide find similarities between their experiences and Israel's actions in the tiny coastal enclave.

In an interview with TRT World at a protest outside White House, Sandrine Irankunda, a survivor of the genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda, said she lost nearly her entire family during the1994 atrocities and sees harrowing parallels between the plight of Tutsi people and Palestinians in Gaza.

For her, the necessity of showing up to protest in support of Gaza is clear.

"Because a genocide is happening. And when a genocide is happening, we have to move and do something," she stated emphatically.

As a survivor of the genocide, where an estimated 500,000-800,000 Tutsi people were slaughtered in a mere 100 days by armed Hutu militants in Rwanda, US-based Irankunda said she feels a profound responsibility to act.

"The only thing I can think of doing is to just come out and protest. Add my voice to the community, ask for a free Palestine, and to stop killing children."

Irankunda has spent considerable time educating herself about the Palestinian resistance movement, seeking to understand their struggle deeply.

"What I've been doing is educating myself. Because I know what happened to me and my family. But I didn't really know much about the Palestine resistance movement. So I've had to educate myself to know what is going on," she explained.

The self-education has strengthened her resolve to stand against oppression worldwide.

Related 30 years after the Rwandan genocide, have we really learned anything?

"The more we educate ourselves, the more we can take a stand and change the world for the better. And protect the oppressed and the marginalised all over the world."

Drawing direct comparisons between the dehumanising language used by Israeli leaders to describe Palestinians and the rhetoric used by officials in Rwanda against Tutsi, Irankunda highlighted a chilling pattern.

"Genocide doesn't happen in a vacuum. It's something that is planned with steps to eliminate people. It starts with language. And we've seen a lot of the language that dehumanises the Palestinian people. That’s the same thing that happened to my people."

This language, she asserts, is a precursor to broader atrocities.

"The will to exterminate the people. That's happening to the Palestinians. This is what happened to my people as well. So I think all genocides unfold in common patterns."

Israel has waged a brutal invasion on Gaza since Hamas' October 7 blitz on Israeli military and settlements that were once Arab villages and farms.