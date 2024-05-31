Fayiz Abu Ataya, a seven-month-old baby, has breathed his last due to starvation caused by Israel's brutal siege and invasion on the blockaded Palestinian enclave, health officials said.

The baby died in Deir al Balah in the central part of Gaza due to malnutrition and lack of medicine, Anadolu Agency reported on Thursday, citing health officials.

The baby was born after Israel began its genocidal war on Gaza and he needed special food and medicine due to illnesses, officials said.