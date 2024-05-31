WORLD
3 MIN READ
Missile attack targets US carrier after deadly strikes in Yemen: Houthis
Houthis retaliate against US and British strikes in Yemen by launching a missile at the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea.
Missile attack targets US carrier after deadly strikes in Yemen: Houthis
US and British forces have been conducting deadly air strikes in Yemen as Houthis declared support to Gaza against Israel. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
May 31, 2024

Yemen's Houthis launched a missile attack on the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea in response to US and British strikes on Yemen, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree has said.

Six US and British strikes have killed 16 people and wounded 41, including civilians, Saree said in a televised statement on Friday.

Strikes in the province of Hudaida targeted the port of Salif, a radio building in the Al-Hawk district, Ghalifa camp and two houses, Saree said.

The US and British militaries said they launched strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday to deter the group from further disrupting shipping in the Red Sea.

The US Central Command said US and British forces had hit 13 targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

RelatedCaught between the Red Sea and Houthi rebels, US running out of options

Houthi positions

RECOMMENDED

The British Defence Ministry said the joint operation targeted three locations in the Red Sea port city of Hudaida, which it said housed drones and surface-to-air weapons.

"As ever, the utmost care was taken in planning the strikes to minimise any risk to civilians or non-military infrastructure," the ministry said.

"Conducting the strikes in the hours of darkness should also have mitigated yet further any such risks."

Houthi spokesperson Mohamed Abdelsalam said the strikes were a "brutal aggression" against Yemen as punishment for its support of Gaza.

In Tehran, Houthi-allied Iran condemned the strikes as "violations of Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity..., international laws and human rights", Iranian state media reported.

"The aggressor US and British governments are responsible for the consequences of these crimes against the Yemeni people," Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.

The Houthis, who control Yemen's capital and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in Israel's war on Gaza, drawing US and British strikes since February.

RelatedWill the US, UK air strikes make Yemen's Houthis more aggressive?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash