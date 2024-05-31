Yemen's Houthis launched a missile attack on the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea in response to US and British strikes on Yemen, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree has said.

Six US and British strikes have killed 16 people and wounded 41, including civilians, Saree said in a televised statement on Friday.

Strikes in the province of Hudaida targeted the port of Salif, a radio building in the Al-Hawk district, Ghalifa camp and two houses, Saree said.

The US and British militaries said they launched strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday to deter the group from further disrupting shipping in the Red Sea.

The US Central Command said US and British forces had hit 13 targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

