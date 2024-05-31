Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed a US decision to partially lift restrictions on using US-donated weapons to strike inside Russia as a "step forward".

Washington gave the green light on Thursday for Ukraine to use US weapons to defend its Kharkiv region on the border with Russia, overcoming previous concerns that authorising such strikes could drag NATO into a direct conflict with Russia.

"This is a step forward toward (the) goal... of making it possible to defend our people who live in the villages on the border," Zelenskyy said during a visit to Stockholm on Friday.

Germany on Friday said it too had permitted Ukraine to fire German-delivered weapons at targets in Russia.

Kiev has the "right under international law to defend itself" against attacks coming from inside Russia, close to the border with Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said.

"To this end, it can also use the weapons supplied for this purpose... including those supplied by us," he said.

'US' involvement in Ukraine conflict'