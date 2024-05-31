TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president, Kosovar premier discuss bilateral ties
Focus is on increasing their nearly $750 million bilateral trade volume to over $1 billion, says Turkish President Erdogan.
Turkish president, Kosovar premier discuss bilateral ties
The Turkish leader said international pressure on Israel should be increased such that it ends its military actions in Palestine's Gaza. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
May 31, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed bilateral ties and other matters with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti at the presidential complex in Ankara, according to Türkiye's Directorate of Communications.

Bilateral relations, Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, and regional and global issues were discussed during the meeting, the communications office said in a statement on Friday.

Erdogan said their focus is on increasing their nearly $750 million bilateral trade volume to over $1 billion, and underlined the potential to develop relations in different fields, notably the defence industry.

Stressing that Türkiye will continue to support Kosovo in every field, Erdogan said Ankara expects Pristina to take steps in the fight against terrorism. Welcoming the ease of tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, he highlighted the importance of making tangible progress on the issue.

RECOMMENDED

Kosovo was a part of Serbia before it declared independence in 2008. Still, Belgrade continues to claim sovereignty over the nation, now recognized by some 100 countries including the US and Türkiye.

The Turkish leader said international pressure on Israel should be increased such that it ends its military actions in Palestine's Gaza, and a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict should be supported.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote