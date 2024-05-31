Now that the verdict has been reached and former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts, the question becomes: how will this impact public opinion and the election in November?

The short answer is that it will have only a small effect on public opinion, and by the time we get to November, it will be just another bullet point in Democrats' list of claims about why people should vote for Biden.

There is certainly going to be heavy coverage over the next couple of weeks, but voters' and the media's attention will soon turn to the next hot topic, such as speculation about the upcoming debate, Trump's other trials and who he'll choose for his running mate.

I make this claim because most of our political attitudes and behaviour are filtered through our partisanship. We can already predict how 80-85 percent of people are going to vote in November.

Thus, the verdict will have no effect on them. One might think that still leaves 15 percent or so of the electorate that could be swayed by the verdict. But what we know about most of these non-partisan individuals is that they also tend to be the least knowledgeable and interested in politics.

Thus, they are almost certainly not paying very close attention to what is happening right now. They won't start paying attention until September, at which point they will likely split about 60-40 one way or the other.

Authors Christopher Achen and Larry Bartels' 2016 book, Democracy for Realists, provides an outstanding summary of political science research that leads to these conclusions.

However, one doesn't need to read a book to understand this line of thought. The last two years of following Trump's legal trouble is a testament to how impenetrable partisanship is and how slowly political attitudes change, if at all.

Support staying strong

Not too long ago, we were all watching primetime congressional hearings on the investigation into what happened when the Capitol building was stormed by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

The speculation, at that time, was whether the US Attorney General, or any of the state attorneys general, would open an investigation into Trump and what the impact of those investigations would be on public opinion and the election.

We found out. The investigations started and nothing changed.

Then we speculated about what would happen if a former president was indicted for four different crimes. We found out that, in Trump's case, nothing would happen.

Trump was gaining popularity and putting a stranglehold on the Republican nomination, while being indicted.

Then we wondered if things would change when he was actually on trial and forced to sit in a courtroom rather than campaign. We all know the answer to that question. Nothing would change. Indeed, by the end of the trial, other Republican leaders were making trips to the courthouse to show support for their leader.

What's next