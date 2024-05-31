Türkiye’s economy has grown 5.7 percent in the first quarter of 2024, on a yearly basis, the country's statistical office TurkStat revealed.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) reached $285.57 billion (8.8 trillion Turkish liras) in the January-March period, the statistical institute said on Friday.

"When the activities which constitute gross domestic product were analysed; the value added increased by 11.1 percent in construction, 5.5 percent in information and communication," it said.

"With our rational, predictable and rule-based policies, our economy is moving toward more balanced and sustainable growth," said Mehmet Simsek, the treasury and finance minister, adding that Türkiye is taking decisive steps toward its goals.

He stressed that the contribution of net external demand to growth was positive by 1.6 points after five quarters, and that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 8.7 percent, the lowest level in 44 quarters.

Disinflation