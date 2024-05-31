Spain has rejected Israel's "restrictions" on the activities of its Jerusalem consulate in response to Madrid's recognition of a Palestinian state, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has said.

"This morning we sent a 'note verbale' to the Israeli government rejecting any restriction on the normal activity of Spain's consulate general in Jerusalem, as its status is guaranteed by international law and by the Vienna Convention" on diplomatic relations, Albares told Onda Cero radio on Friday.

"This status cannot be changed unilaterally by Israel," he said, indicating that Madrid had asked Israel "to reverse this decision".

The Israeli move came a day before Spain, Ireland and Norway formally recognised Palestinian statehood in a coordinated move.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said that from June 1, the Spanish consulate must stop offering services to Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and was allowed only to "provide consular services strictly to residents" of Jerusalem.

'Threat to Israel'

In a post on X, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz rejected Albares's request and insisted the restrictions would be "strictly" enforced.