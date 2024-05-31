Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met Libya's prime minister, with bilateral ties along with regional and global issues, including Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, on the agenda.

Erdogan received Abdulhamid Dbeibah at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital Ankara on Friday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

During the meeting, Erdogan said Ankara is willing to provide support in launching dialogue to "ensure unity and solidarity in Libya by protecting the legitimacy of the Government of National Unity of Libya," which Dbeibah heads.

Noting that relations between Türkiye and Libya continue to develop "in all fields," the statement said Erdogan underlined that on energy cooperation, the two countries should be in "close contact to protect their common interests in the Eastern Mediterranean."

Against Israel's war on Gaza

According to the directorate, the Turkish president also expressed his appreciation for Libya's support for the Palestinian cause.