Indirect talks between Israel and Palestine, mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt, have so far failed to secure an agreement on a permanent ceasefire in Israel's relentless war against Palestine's Gaza.

In a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest proposal raised in negotiations between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel, according to diplomatic sources.

US President Joe Biden earlier said that Israel has presented Hamas with a three-phase deal that would end all hostilities in besieged Gaza and release hostages that continue to be held in the coastal enclave.

"It's time to begin this new stage, the hostages to come home, for Israel to be secure, for the suffering to stop. It's time for this war to end, for the day after to begin," the president said in remarks delivered from the White House.

Tel Aviv has been continuing its offensive despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate truce.

Eight months into the Israeli war