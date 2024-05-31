US President Joe Biden has laid out what he described as a three-phase Israeli proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza in return for the release of Israeli hostages, saying "it's time for this war to end" and winning a positive initial reaction from Hamas resistance group that has endured and fought back brutal Israeli invasion for the last 238 days.

The proposal envisions an agreement that would culminate with a multi-year process to rebuild the widely-damaged coastal enclave, and the return of all hostages, living and dead, according to Biden and one of his senior officials who briefed reporters.

Here are the three phases as described by Biden in a speech and by US officials at a briefing held later.

First phase

The first phase, will see ceasefire lasting for at least six weeks, and proposes "a full and complete ceasefire" implemented in Gaza in addition to the withdrawal of Israeli troops from what Biden described as "all populated areas of Gaza."

His officials clarified that includes "densely populated areas" where Israeli forces are currently operating.

An unspecified number of hostages would also be released during the initial period, including women, the elderly and the injured, in exchange for the release of what Biden said would be "hundreds" of Palestinian prisoners.

The remains of some of the hostages who have died would also be returned, and Palestinian civilians would be allowed to return to their homes and neighbourhoods throughout Gaza, including in the north where Israel has implemented sweeping restrictions.

Humanitarian aid deliveries would also scale up dramatically to reach 600 trucks per day, according to Biden.

Second phase

Biden called the second phase "a permanent end to hostilities."

However, he added that the negotiations to arrive at the second phase could take longer than six weeks as there were going to be differences between the two sides.

"Israel will want to make sure its interests are protected but the proposal says if the negotiations take longer than six weeks from phase one, the ceasefire will still continue for as long as negotiations continue," Biden said, which would mark a new development from previous proposals.

He added that the US, Qatar and Egypt will ensure that talks continue during this period until "all agreements are reached" to start the second phase.