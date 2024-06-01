WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish Air Forces to participate in NATO Tiger Meet 2024 in Germany
NATO Tiger Meet Exercise is important to demonstrate the interoperability of NATO member countries, strengthening the bonds between members and showcase air power as a deterrent force.
Turkish Air Forces to participate in NATO Tiger Meet 2024 in Germany
The yellow-black tiger-patterned aircraft from the Turkish F16s is seen during the 62nd NATO Tiger Meet Drill organised by the 'NATO Tiger Association', formed by squadrons with 'Tiger' as their emblem, hosted by The Italian Air Force (Aeronautica Militare) at Antonio Ramirez air base in Gioia del Colle, southeastern Italy on October 09, 2023.  / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
June 1, 2024

The Turkish Air Force will participate in the NATO Tiger Meet 2024 exercise in Germany with three F-16 fighter jets.

The exercise will see the participation of more than 50 aircraft of different types and 1,100 personnel from 13 countries from the alliance’s member and partner countries, according to information on the website of the German Air Force.

This year, the German Air Force will host the exercise, which has been organised for 63 years by the NATO Tiger Association - formed by squadrons with a tiger as the emblem.

The exercise at Schleswig/Jagel Air Base in northern Germany will run from June 3 - 14.

Strengthening bonds

RECOMMENDED

NATO Tiger Meet Exercise is important to demonstrate the interoperability of NATO member countries, strengthening the bonds between members and showcase air power as a deterrent force.

On June 7 and 10, the air force will allow 1,500 amateur photographers to enter the area for “Observer Days.”

Photographers will have the opportunity to capture images of the Tornado, Eu rofighter, Griepen, F-16 and Rafale aircraft.

The bESİFDES, the Heron TP unmanned aerial vehicle, newly deployed in Jagel, is scheduled to be flown as part of the exercise.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash