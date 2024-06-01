The Turkish Air Force will participate in the NATO Tiger Meet 2024 exercise in Germany with three F-16 fighter jets.

The exercise will see the participation of more than 50 aircraft of different types and 1,100 personnel from 13 countries from the alliance’s member and partner countries, according to information on the website of the German Air Force.

This year, the German Air Force will host the exercise, which has been organised for 63 years by the NATO Tiger Association - formed by squadrons with a tiger as the emblem.

The exercise at Schleswig/Jagel Air Base in northern Germany will run from June 3 - 14.

Strengthening bonds