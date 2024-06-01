Prominent Black Britons have criticised the opposition Labour Party's treatment of Britain's first Black woman lawmaker after a row over whether she could stand as a candidate overshadowed the election campaign.

Diane Abbott, Britain's longest serving Black member of parliament who was first elected in 1987, had been suspended by the party for over a year after she said Jewish, Irish and Traveller people did not face racism all their lives.

Abbott, who apologised for the remarks, was reinstated to the party this week but media reports have said she will be barred from running in her northeast London district in Britain's parliamentary election on July 4.

Black actors, writers and broadcasters signed an open letter on Friday stating that Abbott's treatment, with an investigation taking over a year, indicated "systemic racism" and a "determination to humiliate her."

"Coming from a community where discrimination is a daily reality, we know unfairness when we see it," it said.