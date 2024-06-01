BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Microsoft to pay off cloud industry group to end EU antitrust complaint
According to Politico, the proposed deal, which has yet to be approved by CISPE members, would see the group retract its request for an investigation into Microsoft's cloud-licensing agreements.
Microsoft to pay off cloud industry group to end EU antitrust complaint
CISPE filed its complaint in late 2022 alleging that Microsoft's new contractual terms were harming Europe's cloud computing ecosystem. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Sena SerimSena Serim
June 1, 2024

Microsoft is close to reaching a multimillion-euro deal with an Amazon-backed cloud lobby to get it to drop an antitrust complaint with the European Commission, Politico reported.

The deal, which hasn't been accepted yet by members of the lobby group Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers in Europe (CISPE), would see the providers withdraw an investigation request over Microsoft's cloud-licensing agreements, the report said, citing industry officials with knowledge of the proposal.

The pact would include a possible multimillion-euro payment to the trade association, according to the report, and separate payments could also be made to individual companies.

Microsoft, Amazon, CISPE and the European Commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

RECOMMENDED

CISPE, whose members include Amazon and 26 small EU cloud providers, filed its complaint in late 2022 alleging that Microsoft's new contractual terms imposed on October 1 were harming Europe's cloud computing ecosystem.

As part of any settlement, CISPE and its members would also agree not to file legal complaints against Microsoft in any country worldwide, the report said.

It was first reported in February that Microsoft was in talks with CISPE to resolve the European Union antitrust complaint about the software giant's cloud licensing practices.

RelatedMicrosoft joins Amazon with $4.3 billion tech investment in France
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote