Türkiye is the only country showing the strongest reaction to the massacre in Gaza and taking concrete measures against Israel, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“We are the only country that has shown the strongest reaction to the massacre in Gaza since October 7, and taken concrete measures against Israel,” Erdogan said on Saturday in an AK Party’s consultation and assessment meeting in the Kizilcihamam district of the capital Ankara.

Erdogan also hailed the Turkish parliament's decision to condemn Israeli massacres in Rafah, saying the decision is “extremely valuable.”

Regarding the situation in Palestine, he said Türkiye has sent over 55,000 tons of humanitarian aid to the region.

Accused of genocide at ICJ