Türkiye shows strongest reaction to Israeli massacre in Gaza — Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country is the only one taking concrete measures against Israel.
Erdogan hailed the Turkish parliament's decision to condemn Israeli massacres in Rafah, saying the decision is “extremely valuable.” / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
June 1, 2024

Türkiye is the only country showing the strongest reaction to the massacre in Gaza and taking concrete measures against Israel, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“We are the only country that has shown the strongest reaction to the massacre in Gaza since October 7, and taken concrete measures against Israel,” Erdogan said on Saturday in an AK Party’s consultation and assessment meeting in the Kizilcihamam district of the capital Ankara.

Erdogan also hailed the Turkish parliament's decision to condemn Israeli massacres in Rafah, saying the decision is “extremely valuable.”

Regarding the situation in Palestine, he said Türkiye has sent over 55,000 tons of humanitarian aid to the region.

Accused of genocide at ICJ

On May 26, Israel launched an airstrike on a camp for displaced people in Rafah that killed at least 45 people, mostly women and children.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Around 36,300 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 82,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
