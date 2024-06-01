Former Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen has rued a decision to remove the "except Israel" clause from passports in the country.

The seasoned diplomat, who headed the Foreign Ministry in the ruling Awami League government's last term from 2019 to 2023, told a public forum he was in the dark about the removal process.

"Despite being the foreign minister at the time, neither I, nor the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were consulted," he said, pointing out that passport-related issues are handled by the Home Ministry.

Older Bangladeshi passports used to bear the sentence: "This passport is valid for all the countries of the world except Israel."

But the new e-passports that the Passport Office started issuing in March 2021 suddenly dropped the clause without any announcement.

That move to remove the clause shocked Bangladeshis and drew public outcry at that time.

Unchanged stance