At least 33 Red Crescent employees have been killed in Gaza since Israel started its brutal war on the besieged enclave nearly eight months ago.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) wrote on X: “Scenes from the funeral of our colleague, Mohammed Jihad Abed, an employee in the Disaster Risk Management Department, who was killed when occupation forces bombed his home last night in Rafah.”

“This brings the total number of PRCS members killed since the beginning of the aggression on Gaza to 33, including 19 who were killed while performing their humanitarian duties,” it added.

On May 29, two paramedics affiliated with the Palestinian Red Crescent were killed in an Israeli army attack on an ambulance en route to evacuate Palestinians at the Abu al-Said Junction in Tel al-Sultan in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent stressed that Israel "intentionally targeted healthcare workers."

Israel's deadly war