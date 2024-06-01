WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 33 Palestinian Red Crescent officials killed in Gaza since October
The Israeli army has attacked and raided 160 healthcare facilities in Gaza, resulting in the closure of 55 health centres and 33 hospitals.
At least 33 Palestinian Red Crescent officials killed in Gaza since October
Two Palestinian Red Crescent medics were killed in a second attack while aiding Tel al-Sultan after it was targeted by the Israeli army. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
June 1, 2024

At least 33 Red Crescent employees have been killed in Gaza since Israel started its brutal war on the besieged enclave nearly eight months ago.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) wrote on X: “Scenes from the funeral of our colleague, Mohammed Jihad Abed, an employee in the Disaster Risk Management Department, who was killed when occupation forces bombed his home last night in Rafah.”

“This brings the total number of PRCS members killed since the beginning of the aggression on Gaza to 33, including 19 who were killed while performing their humanitarian duties,” it added.

On May 29, two paramedics affiliated with the Palestinian Red Crescent were killed in an Israeli army attack on an ambulance en route to evacuate Palestinians at the Abu al-Said Junction in Tel al-Sultan in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent stressed that Israel "intentionally targeted healthcare workers."

RelatedThis is why Israeli military is killing even foreign aid workers in Gaza

Israel's deadly war

RECOMMENDED

Israel has pounded Gaza in retaliation for an October 7 operation by Hamas.

The Israeli army has attacked and raided 160 healthcare facilities in Gaza, resulting in the closure of 55 health centres and 33 hospitals.

Nearly 36,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its onslaught nearly eight months ago. The majority of those killed have been women and children, with more than 82,400 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid Israel's crippling blockade o f food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue