The Bayraktar TB3 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), a new homegrown drone from Turkish defence giant Baykar, has successfully completed a key test for missions from Turkish ships.

The drone carried out its "ramp takeoff test" on Saturday, under conditions similar to takeoff from the TCG Anadolu, an amphibious assault ship Türkiye commissioned in 2010.

In its first ramp takeoff test, the UAV took off from the ramp four times and completed all its takeoffs. Tests are set to continue from a specially prepared ramp runway in the Edirne province.

In its test flights to date, Bayraktar TB3 has been in the air for over 395 hours.

In a test last December, the homegrown UAV stayed in the air for 32 hours without landing and covered 5,700 kilometres (3,542 miles).

This March, it flew for the first time with the ASELFLIR-500 Electro-Optical Reconnaissance, Surveillance, and Targeting System, developed by Turkish defence firm Aselsan.

First flight from ship later this year