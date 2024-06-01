Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan is set to pay a visit to China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, marking his first official visit to the country as foreign minister, a post he took last June.

During the three-day visit starting on Monday, Fidan is expected to meet with Vice President Han Zheng in addition to Wang, who visited Türkiye last July, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan will also meet with Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and also head of its Commission for Political and Legal Affairs.

With last year’s trade volume between Türkiye and China exceeding $48 billion, and China being Türkiye's largest trade partner in Asia and third-largest in the world, economic and commercial ties will be a significant focus of Fidan's visit.

Discussions will address a more balanced and sustainable trade structure, and explore cooperation opportunities for Chinese investments in Türkiye, particularly in new technology sectors.

Fidan will also discuss harmonising China’s Belt and Road Initiative with the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor Initiative. These discussions come as developments in Ukraine, Gaza, and the Red Sea impact global supply line security and some transportation projects.

Ceasefire in Gaza

The talks are expected to cover developments in Ukraine and the Asia-Pacific, with a particular focus on Israel's relentless war against Palestine's Gaza, on which China and Türkiye share similar views.