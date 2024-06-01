As India's six-week election concluded on Saturday, exit polls predicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to extend his power with a third consecutive term.

According to 12 exit polls from various media outlets, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could win a two-thirds majority in the 543-member lower house of parliament, where 272 is needed for a simple majority.

Exit polls predict election outcomes before official results. Official results will be announced on June 4.

After resounding victories in 2014 and 2019, Modi was looking to be elected for a historic third term in office this year, and now most pollsters say this could be a reality when the results are announced.

However, there are great variations in the number of seats each agency has forecast for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Dainik Bhaskar, a local news outlet, had one of the most conservative estimates- 281-350 seats for the NDA.

Exit polls conducted by Axis My India for the India Today group and CNX for India TV, predict up to 401 seats for the NDA.

Related How India moved closer to Israel under the Narendra Modi government

NDTV, a local news channel, has estimated an average of the 12 polls, which project 365 seats for the BJP-led NDA, and 146 seats for the multi-party opposition led by the Indian National Congress, called the INDIA bloc.

Experts and analysts had already predicted a landslide win for Modi in the run-up to the election.

However, as the elections began, lower voter turnout, gains by the multi-party opposition, and voter concerns about unemployment and price increases led to more cautious estimates.