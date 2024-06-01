WORLD
Real Madrid claims UEFA Champions League title against Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid has defeated Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final, extending their record to 15 European Cups as coach Ancelotti makes history with his fifth title.
A Real Madrid winners arch is seen after they won the Champions League final. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali Topchi
June 1, 2024

Vinicius Junior scored and sealed a record-extending 15th European Cup for Real Madrid after a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final on Saturday.

The Brazil forward doubled Madrid's lead in the 83rd minute at Wembley Stadium, nine minutes after after Dani Carvajal headed the Spanish giant in front.

Victory sealed a record-extending fifth Champions League title for coach Carlo Ancelotti, his third with Madrid.

Meanwhile, Carvajal, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Nacho have won European club football's biggest prize on six occasions to equal the benchmark set by Madrid icon Paco Gento.

Dortmund paid the price for not making the most of its first-half dominance when Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois pulled off a series of saves and Niclas Fullkrug hit the post.

Dominating second half

Madrid took full advantage after the break.

Carvajal met Kroos' corner at the near post in the 74th to power a header past Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel.

Jude Bellingham nearly doubled the lead moments later but then turned provider when slipping in Vinicius.

With just Kobel to beat, the forward fired his shot into the far corner and raced off in celebration.

SOURCE:AP
