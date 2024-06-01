Vinicius Junior scored and sealed a record-extending 15th European Cup for Real Madrid after a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final on Saturday.

The Brazil forward doubled Madrid's lead in the 83rd minute at Wembley Stadium, nine minutes after after Dani Carvajal headed the Spanish giant in front.

Victory sealed a record-extending fifth Champions League title for coach Carlo Ancelotti, his third with Madrid.

Meanwhile, Carvajal, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Nacho have won European club football's biggest prize on six occasions to equal the benchmark set by Madrid icon Paco Gento.

Dortmund paid the price for not making the most of its first-half dominance when Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois pulled off a series of saves and Niclas Fullkrug hit the post.