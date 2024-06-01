TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Fenerbahce confirms Jose Mourinho as new coach of football team
Fenerbahce confirm the appointment of legendary manager Jose Mourinho, following his departure from AS Roma in January.
The Portuguese manager will be officially unveiled on Sunday, sparking excitement among fans. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
June 1, 2024

Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce announced on Saturday they will hold a signing ceremony with famed manager Jose Mourinho on Sunday.

The Yellow Canaries have been recently rumoured to be planning for the Portuguese coach to replace former manager Ismail Kartal, with whom they parted ways on Friday.

The 61-year-old Mourinho is on the verge of signing a two-year contract with the Turkish club, according to global sports media.

Mourinho, one of the most successful managers in history with 27 trophies, left his post in January at the Italian Serie A club, AS Roma.

SOURCE:AA
