Pro-Palestinian students are setting up tents again at New York’s Columbia University, which spearheaded university protests in support of Palestine this spring, according to drone footage taken by Anadolu news agency.

Students in the area hung banners saying "While you profit, Rafah burns" and "All eyes on Rafah" urging the university administration, criticised for its support of companies backing Israel's offensive on Gaza, to sever ties with them.

Participation at the camp, which started being set up at the university on Friday, is expected to rise.

Pro-Palestine campus protests have been taking place in the US since April when students at Columbia launched an encampment in solidarity with Gaza and demanded that the school divest from Israel.

More than 2,000 people have been arrested at US campuses amid heavily polarized debates over the right to protest, the limits of free speech, and accusations of anti-Semitism.