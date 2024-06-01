WORLD
3 MIN READ
Students against Israel's Gaza war erect tents again at Columbia University
Columbia University is seeing renewed activism as students set up tents in solidarity with Gaza, calling for action against Israeli invasion.
Students against Israel's Gaza war erect tents again at Columbia University
Columbia University has became the epicenter of Israel's war against Palestine as students resume demonstrations, calling for solidarity with Gaza. / Photo: AA / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 1, 2024

Pro-Palestinian students are setting up tents again at New York’s Columbia University, which spearheaded university protests in support of Palestine this spring, according to drone footage taken by Anadolu news agency.

Students in the area hung banners saying "While you profit, Rafah burns" and "All eyes on Rafah" urging the university administration, criticised for its support of companies backing Israel's offensive on Gaza, to sever ties with them.

Participation at the camp, which started being set up at the university on Friday, is expected to rise.

Pro-Palestine campus protests have been taking place in the US since April when students at Columbia launched an encampment in solidarity with Gaza and demanded that the school divest from Israel.

More than 2,000 people have been arrested at US campuses amid heavily polarized debates over the right to protest, the limits of free speech, and accusations of anti-Semitism.

RelatedColumbia University student tears up diploma in protest over Gaza war
RECOMMENDED

Spreading across the world

Demonstrations and sit-ins are also being held on campuses in parts of Europe, including France, the Netherlands and Switzerland, amid a wider call against Israeli attacks on Gaza that have killed more than 36,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured more than 82,000 amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war.

RelatedStudents shatter US taboo on criticising Israel: Columbia University prof
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue