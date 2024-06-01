WORLD
Thousands march against far-right in Germany ahead of EU elections
Civil society groups backed rally, aimed to boost voter turnout and counter the growing influence of extreme right-wing parties.
The rally, held before the EU Parliament vote, highlighted the dangers of extremism and the importance of a strong, united Europe.
June 1, 2024
June 1, 2024

A massive anti-far-right, anti-racism demonstration took place in western Germany on Saturday.

Less than a week before the European Parliament elections begin, the demonstration was held in the city of Cologne with the theme "A Democratic Europe," attended by some 10,000 people.

Supported by various civil society groups, the demonstration aimed to boost participation in the European Parliament elections, especially among young people, and to send a message to the rising extreme far-right movements.

Speakers at the protest stressed that the rise of extreme far-right and demagogic parties poses a serious threat to fundamental political and social rights as well as human rights in Europe.

Police ramped up security measures as local musicians provided entertainment during the event.

The European Parliament elections are due to take place in EU member states on June 6-9.

