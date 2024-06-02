Chilean President Gabriel Boric said on Saturday his country was joining South Africa in its case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of "genocide" in the Gaza war.

Speaking to the National Congress, Boric decried the "catastrophic humanitarian situation" in Gaza and called for "a firm response from the international community."

"Chile will become a party to and support the case that South Africa presented against Israel before the International Court of Justice in The Hague," Boric said.

The ICJ is considering South Africa's case, but in the interim has brought in "preliminary measures" ordering Israel to do everything it could to prevent acts of genocide during its Gaza invasion.

The top UN court last month ordered Israel to halt military operations in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where displaced Palestinians are seeking safety from Israel's military offensive.