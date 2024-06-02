WORLD
2 MIN READ
US, South Korea condemn North Korea's launch of trash-carrying balloons
US and South Korea express strong disapproval of North Korea's balloon launches and military satellite endeavors.
US, South Korea condemn North Korea's launch of trash-carrying balloons
A balloon believed to have been sent by North Korea, carrying various objects including what appeared to be trash and excrement. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
June 2, 2024

The US and South Korea has condemned North Korea for its launches of trash-carrying balloons and a military spy satellite, vowing a firm response to the latest “provocations.”

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik met on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, the Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing a statement from the Defense Ministry in Seoul on Sunday.

The two defense chiefs made it clear that North Korea's "provocations" and missile and nuclear development, alongside its “deepening military ties with Russia,” heighten tensions not only on the Korean Peninsula but in the Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said.

They vowed a "stern" response, it added.

RelatedNorth Korea threatens action over US, South Korea spy activities
RECOMMENDED

Shin was quoted as emphasising that Pyongyang's launch of trash-carrying balloons is a "grave" violation of the Armistice Agreement and pledged support for an ongoing investigation into the case by the UN Command.

North Korea has floated some 900 balloons carrying manure and trash across the border since Tuesday, following its botched attempt to launch a spy satellite Monday.

Pyongyang also fired a barrage of artillery from super-large multiple rocket launchers toward the East Sea on Thursday in a drill intended to demonstrate its readiness to launch a preemptive strike against South Korea.

RelatedNorth Korea sends more trash-carrying balloons to South Korea
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue