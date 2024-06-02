WORLD
Russia captures another village in Donetsk amidst Ukraine's US arms access
Moscow's forces have intensified pressure on Kiev's military, which awaits Western munitions for reinforcement.
Amidst its ongoing offensive in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk has become a focal point where Moscow's forces have escalated pressure on Kiev's military. / Photo: AP Archive / AP
June 2, 2024

Russia's defence ministry has claimed to have captured a tiny village in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, where it has been on the offensive, making territorial gains.

Russian troops "have managed to liberate the village of Umanskoye in the popular republic of Donetsk", the ministry said on Sunday in reference to the Ukrainian village of Umanske.

Umanske is a tiny village that had fewer than 180 inhabitants before Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine in February 2022.

It lies about 25 kilometres to the northwest of Donetsk, which is the main city of the region and is under Russian control.

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday Russia had made advances "in all tactical directions".

Moscow's forces had seized 880 square kilometres (340 square miles) of territory this year alone, he said.

Kiev grateful for munition access from US

Ukraine's outnumbered and outgunned forces have been under pressure for several months, particularly since Russia launched a new push in early May around the eastern city of Kharkiv, the second largest in Ukraine.

Russian soldiers have also been pushing hard in the east towards Pokrovsk, a city around 30 kilometres northwest of Umanske.

Kiev hopes the imminent delivery of Western munitions it has long been waiting for will allow its troops to regain the upper hand on the battlefield.

Likewise, US President Joe Biden's decision to allow Kiev to use American-supplied weapons to strike certain targets inside Russia has provided Ukraine with a significant boost.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday thanked US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for Washington’s recent decision to allow Kiev to use American weapons against Russia on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

“The Head of State expressed gratitude for the adoption of an important decision by the US Presidential Administration to allow limited strikes with American weapons on the territory of Russia to effectively counter Russia's attempts to expand the combat zone,” said a Ukrainian presidential statement following bilateral talks between Zelenskyy and Austin.

