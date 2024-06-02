Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed China on Sunday for "working hard" to disrupt the upcoming Ukraine peace summit, which is scheduled to take place in Switzerland from June 15 to 16.

“China, unfortunately, is working hard today to prevent countries from coming to the peace sum mit,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

On Friday, Beijing said the Ukraine peace summit “falls short” of China's requirements and the international community’s expectations, which it said, makes it difficult for the country to attend.

Expressing that Kiev is “not positive” about Beijing's decision not to attend the summit, Zelenskyy said Ukraine has every right to propose peace initiatives on its own to end the more than two-year conflict.

"It is up to us to take the initiative, because we are aware of all the crises that Russia has brought to the Ukrainian territory through its war. With all due respect, neither China, Brazil, nor anyone else is fully aware of what Russia has brought to this war," he said.

The Russia-Ukraine war "will be longer" with China's support for Moscow, he alleged, adding that this is "bad for the whole world, including China itself, which says it respects territorial integrity and sovereignty, which are the main principles."

‘Diplomacy’

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said during his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue that his country proposes peace through diplomacy, which includes organising the Ukraine peace summit.

“Ukraine proposes peace through diplomacy – an inclusive and fair format, Global Peace Summit. And I invite your region, your leaders, and countries to join,” he said.

Expressing that the last few decades “have not been a time for diplomacy,” the president described the process leading up to the war in Ukraine as a "series of diplomatic failures and constant attempts to keep the world divided into spheres of influence".

“As a result – war. When unity was needed, the world was divided. When bold decisions were required, many were content with the status quo. And when preventive action was necessary to avoid the worst, the aggressor was somehow given time to prepare,” he added.