Netanyahu seeks to block inquiry into Oct. 7 attack by Hamas: report
In April, Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz proposed the formation of a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 events, and the subsequent Israeli war on Gaza.
The newspaper, citing an official in Netanyahu’s office, said the Israeli premier “does not trust judges, fearing that they will retaliate against him because of legal reform,” which had triggered months of protests in Israel. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
June 2, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to hinder the appointment of members of an inquiry commission into the October 7 Hamas-led attack, Haaretz newspaper said.

“Netanyahu seeks to withdraw the powers to appoint the committee members from the president of Israel’s Supreme Court,” Haaretz said on Sunday.

"Netanyahu does not want a judge to head the investigation committee into the events of Oct. 7,” it added.

Netanyahu’s national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said early Sunday that the inquiry committee would aim to end the right-wing rule in Israel, according to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

The newspaper, citing an official in Netanyahu’s office, said the Israeli premier “does not trust judges, fearing that they will retaliate against him because of legal reform,” which had triggered months of protests in Israel.

State commission of inquiry

On April 26, Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz proposed the formation of a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 events and the subsequent Israeli war on Gaza.

More than 36,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a deadly Israeli offensive on Gaza since last October 7 following a Hamas-led attack.

The majority of those killed have been women and children, with over 82,600 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid Israel's crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the genocidal war.

SOURCE:AA
