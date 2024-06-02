Officials from the United States, Israel and Egypt have ended a meeting in Cairo with Egypt sticking to its position that Israel must withdraw from the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing for it to operate again, security sources said.

The two Egyptian security sources said Sunday's meeting was positive despite there being no agreement on reopening of the crossing.

Egypt's delegation at the meeting said it would be open to European monitors at the border to oversee its operation by Palestinian authorities if Palestinian authorities agreed to resume work.

Israeli and US officials said they would work quickly to remove the obstacles to the operation of the crossing, the Egyptian sources said.