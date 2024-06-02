TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish photojournalist faces police violence in New York
Footage taken by another journalist shows Aktas being forcefully shoved by a police officer while attempting to photograph the protests, causing him to fall hard to the ground.
Turkish photojournalist faces police violence in New York
Fatih Aktas experienced police brutality as he was trying to capture images of the New York Police Department’s violent response to the protesters. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
June 2, 2024

An Anadolu photojournalist faced police violence while covering pro-Palestinian protests in Brooklyn, New York, as shown by video of the incidents.

Fatih Aktas experienced police brutality on Friday as he was trying to capture images of the New York Police Department’s violent response to the protesters.

Footage taken by another journalist shows Aktas being forcefully shoved by a police officer while attempting to photograph the protests, causing him to fall hard to the ground.

"While I was trying to capture the police intervention in the protests, a police officer strongly pushed me backward," Aktas said. "To avoid damaging my camera, I had to fall on my back, hitting my elbow hard on the ground."

Aktas said that with the help of another police officer and his colleagues, he got back on his feet and continued his work, not noticing his injuries due to the heat of the moment. After the protests he saw bruising on his elbow and felt pain.

"I could have hit my head on the ground at that moment, which could have had more severe consequences. I also experienced the violent police intervention against the peaceful protesters," he said.

RECOMMENDED

Violent police intervention

On Friday, police violently intervened in protests held in support of Palestine in front of the Brooklyn Museum.

The protesters occupied parts of the Brooklyn Museum to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza, particularly the recent Israeli attack on Rafah. New York Police detained dozens of pro-Palestinian supporters, and journalists captured moments of a police officer throwing a female protester to the ground and punching her.

More than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a deadly Israeli offensive on Gaza since last October 7 following a Hamas-led blitz. Most of those killed have been women and children, with over 82,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid Israel's crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the genocidal war.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue