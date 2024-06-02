WORLD
3 MIN READ
Maldives to ban Israelis to protest Tel Aviv's war on Gaza
The Maldives had lifted a previous ban on Israeli tourists in the early 1990s and moved to restore relations in 2010.
Maldives to ban Israelis to protest Tel Aviv's war on Gaza
A Maldives national flag flutters as pigeons fly past during the morning in Male. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 2, 2024

The Indian Ocean nation of the Maldives will ban Israelis from the luxury tourist hot spot, the office of the president said on Sunday, announcing a national rally in "solidarity with Palestine".

The Maldives, a small Islamic republic of more than 1,000 strategically located coral islets, is known for its secluded sandy white beaches, shallow turquoise lagoons and Robinson Crusoe-style getaways.

President Mohamed Muizzu has "resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports," a spokesman for his office said in a statement, without giving details of when the new law would take effect .

Muizzu also announced a national fundraising campaign called "Maldivians in Solidarity with Palestine".

Normalisation attempts were scuttled following the toppling of president Mohamed Nasheed in February 2012.

RECOMMENDED

Opposition parties and government allies in the Maldives have been putting pressure on Muizzu to ban Israelis, as a sign of protest against the Tel Aviv's war on Palestinians in Gaza.

Official data showed the number of Israelis visiting the Maldives dropped to 528 in the first four months of this year, down 88 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

In response to the ban, an Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman urged citizens to avoid travel to the Maldives.

"For Israeli citizens staying in the country, it is recommended to consider leaving, since if they fall into distress for any reason, it will be difficult for us to help," the spokesman added.

Israel has killed at least 36,439 people, including women, children and infants, in Gaza since October 7 when the Hamas resistance group conducted an attack in Israel in a show of resistance to Israel's atrocities in Palestine for decades.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue