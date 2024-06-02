Prominent American rapper Benjamin Haggerty, known as Macklemore, has voiced his support for Palestine during a concert in Germany.

“There will never be reparations for that (the Holocaust). The only way that we can atone for our past is by today standing up against apartheid, against occupation, against genocide for free Palestine. That’s the only way,” he said on Saturday.

Macklemore stressed his desire for universal safety and love, saying: “I want everyone to feel like they can wake up and have a shot at the day, to have breath in their lungs and not be scared.”

He also criticized the Gaza policies of both the US and Germany, saying: “We are represented by the heart inside of our chest. Let that lead. Not our officials.”

Following his speech, Macklemore performed Hind's Hall, a song he wrote in support of Palestine.

Gaza in ruins