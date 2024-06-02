TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish amputee team protest Gaza massacres after 6-0 win over Israel
The Crescent and Stars, who refused to shake hands with their Israeli opponents, dedicate the win to the Palestinian people.
Turkish amputee team protest Gaza massacres after 6-0 win over Israel
The Crescent and Stars, who refused to shake hands with their Israeli opponents, dedicated the win to the Palestinian people. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
June 2, 2024

The Turkish National Amputee Football Team has protested Israel’s brutal war on Gaza after a 6-0 win over the Israelis in a 2024 European championship match in France.

After leading 2-0 in the first half of the Group C tie, Türkiye picked up the dominating 6-0 victory at the final whistle at Camille Fournier Stadium in eastern France on Sunday.

The Crescent and Stars, who refused to shake hands with their Israeli opponents, dedicated the win to the Palestinian people.

At the end of the match, the players also assumed the position of Muslim prayer, in solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Gaza and in protest of Israel's ongoing massacres in Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

Some eight months of a relentless Israeli offensive on Gaza has killed over 36,000 Palestinians – most of them women and children – and cut off supplies of food, water, and medicine, leaving much of the besieged enclave on the brink of famine.

Türkiye, the reigning European champions, will face Azerbaijan in their next group match Monday.

With 16 teams competing in the group stages, the top two from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

RelatedIsrael must withdraw from Rafah crossing for it to operate again: Egypt
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue