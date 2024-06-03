A number of people were killed in an Israeli air attack targeting sites in the vicinity of the Syrian city of Aleppo, Syrian regime media has said citing a military source, the second reported attack on the country in less than a week.

The strikes at around 12:20 a.m. (2120 GMT on Sunday) "led to a number of fatalities and some material damage", the source said, without elaborating.

However, international monitoring groups said at least 12 pro-Iranian militants of Syrian and foreign nationalities were killed in an Israeli air strike on a position in the town of Hayyan.

Israel launched air attacks on May 29 on Syria's central region as well as the coastal city of Baniyas, killing a child and injuring ten civilians, according to Syrian regime media.