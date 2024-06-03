Monday, June 3, 2024

1817 GMT –– The United States has not yet heard back from Hamas on a ceasefire proposal that was submitted to the group on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

Miller said he was completely confident that Israel agrees to the proposal.

An aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that Israel had accepted the framework deal for winding down the Gaza war now being advanced by US President Joe Biden, though he described it as flawed and in need of much more work.

1925 GMT –– Palestinians face increasingly crowded, limited space in Rafah: OCHA

The humanitarian crisis in Rafah has reached a critical point, with the space for civilians to congregate and seek refuge becoming increasingly limited and crowded, said the head of UN aid agency OCHA's office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Sharing his insights from a recent visit to Gaza, Andrea De Domenico high lighted the alarming situation in Rafah and the devastating impact of Israeli airstrikes on civilians.

"The events that have unfolded in Rafah since the seventh of May, with the subsequent move up to almost a million people that found refuge for months in Rafah and now that they've moved all in a sudden... The result of it is that the narrowing space that is left for civilians to conglomerate and leave is becoming more and more limited, and more and more crowded," De Domenico said during a virtual press briefing at the UN.

1920 GMT –– Biden urges Qatari emir to press Hamas to accept Gaza deal

US President Joe Biden urged Qatar's emir to "use all appropriate measures" to secure Hamas' acceptance of the ceasefire and hostage deal now on the table.

Biden and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani "confirmed that the comprehensive ceasefire and hostage release deal now on the table offers a concrete roadmap for ending the crisis in Gaza," the White House said.

The president confirmed Israel’s readiness to move forward with the terms that have now been offered to Hamas. - White House

1900 GMT –– G7 leaders 'fully endorse' Biden's Gaza peace plan - statement

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies "fully endorse and will stand behind" a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza outlined by Biden and call on Hamas to accept it, a statement said.

The deal "would lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, a significant and sustained increase in humanitarian assistance for distribution throughout Gaza, and an enduring end to the crisis, with Israel's security interests and Gaza's civilian safety assured," the statement said.

1700 GMT ––It's important to 'deal positively' with US Gaza plan: Arab FMs

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt have said that it was important to "deal seriously and positively" with a proposal presented by US President Joe Biden that would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.

The foreign ministers met virtually to discuss the proposal alongside US-Qatari-Egyptian mediating efforts for an Israeli hostages-Palestinian captives swap deal that would lead to a permanent ceasefire and sufficient aid entry into Gaza, SPA said.

1812 GMT –– Four more Israeli hostages died in Gaza captivity: Israeli army

The Israeli military has said four more of the Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 have died in captivity.

The military identified the four men as Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger, Amiram Cooper, and Nadav Popplewell, all of whom were filmed alive in hostage videos posted by Hamas.

Military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the military would be able to ensure Israel's security in any Gaza truce and hostage release deal decided on by the government.

1725 GMT –– Palestinians seek to join Gaza genocide case at World Court

Palestinian authorities have filed an application with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to join South Africa as a party in its Gaza genocide case against Israel, the court said.

In a statement, the ICJ, also known as the World Court, said the Palestinian authorities "filed ... an application for permission to intervene and a declaration of intervention in the (South Africa v. Israel) case."

1720 GMT –– Israeli community confirms death of Israeli-British hostage in Gaza

An Israeli community confirmed the death of Israeli-British hostage Nadav Popplewell in Gaza, after Hamas said last month he had died of wounds.

"Kibbutz Nirim announces with deep sorrow the death of abductee Nadav Popplewell in the captivity of Hamas in Gaza," the community said in a statement.

1712 GMT –– Another Palestinian killed, 8 injured in Israeli raid in West Bank

One more Palestinian was killed and eight others were injured in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to medics.

Israeli forces raided the eastern part of Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian residents, witnesses said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said one person lost his life and eight were injured by Israeli fire during the raid.

Video shared on social media showed plumes of smoke rising from the area amid gunfire. Activists also shared a video showing Israeli soldiers dragging an injured Palestinian and another bleeding on the stairs of a building.

1708 GMT –– Phase one can began if Hamas accepts proposal: White House

If Hamas accepts Gaza proposal and we can begin phase one, first batch of hostages would be released and Israel would withdraw military from population centres, the White House said in a statement.

1410 GMT –– Netanyahu sees Biden's Gaza truce plan as partial: Tel Aviv

An Israeli government spokesperson said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu viewed a plan for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza presented by US President Joe Biden as a "partial" outline.

"The outline that President Biden presented is partial," government spokesman David Mencer quoted Netanyahu as saying, adding that "the war will be stopped for the purpose of returning the hostages" after which discussions will follow on "how to achieve the war's goal of eliminating Hamas".

Israel continues to bomb Gaza totalling the death toll to 36,479 since October 7.

1440 GMT –– Israel's Ben-Gvir accused Netanyahu of 'whitewashing' Gaza deal

A far-right Israeli coalition partner accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to "whitewash" a deal to wind down the Gaza war that is being advanced by US President Joe Biden, and repeated a threat to quit the government.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir told his parliamentary faction that Netanyahu invited him to read the proposal but the premier's aides twice failed to produce the document. Any plan must entail toppling Hamas, Ben-Gvir said.

Another hardline cabinet member, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has also threatened to quit should Israel agree to the proposed deal, said the only thing to do was increase military pressure on Hamas.

"The dangerous proposal that President Biden spoke of was made by the war cabinet without authority and against the law, and it is not binding for the government of Israel and state of Israel," Smotrich said.

1430 GMT –– Humanitarian situation in Gaza at 'catastrophic' levels: Kazakh president

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said that the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 36,400 Palestinians since October, is approaching "catastrophic" levels.

"Almost all major international organisations have called the humanitarian situation in Palestine unacceptable. In fact, it is approaching catastrophic," Tokayev said during a meeting with the heads of parliament of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states in the city of Almaty, according to a presidential statement.

1427 GMT –– Palestinian sisters cry out for missing mother after Gaza airstrike

After another airstrike pulverised Gaza, the two al-Breim sisters realised their mother Amira was missing and rushed to the scene, crying out her name and frantically sifting through rubble for any sign of her.

Children were also sleeping at the site of the airstrike in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, she said.

"The children were asleep, they are innocent, they were torn to pieces."

Thousands of Palestinians are believed to be buried under rubble after relentless airstrikes in an Israeli offensive

Her sister Sahar said their uncles, along with their families, had perished, adding that she also should have been staying at her mother's house overnight but had been unable to come due to a lack of transport.

1425 GMT–– Slovenia opposition files FOR delaying Palestinian state recognition

Slovenia's conservative opposition has filed a motion that delays the country's recognition of a Palestinian state, a parliamentary spokeswoman said, following last month's recognition by three other European states.

Slovenia politicians had been scheduled to vote on whether to recognise the Palestinian state, just days after Spain, Ireland and Norway extended their recognition in response to the Israeli brutal war on Gaza.

1420 GMT –– Greece supports Biden’s roadmap for ceasefire in Gaza

Greece has supported US President Joe Biden’s roadmap for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Greece fully supports POTUS Biden roadmap for a ceasefire, release of all hostages, unhindered humanitarian access, withdrawal of IDF, and Gaza reconstruction," the Greek Foreign Ministry said on X, adding: "The humanitarian tragedy must stop now."

The ministry also stressed that the "international community’s efforts should focus on the prospect of an enduring peace in the Middle East."