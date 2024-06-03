WORLD
US border mayors visit Biden for immigration reform declaration
Amidst escalating immigration concerns, Texas border mayors, including Brownsville and Edinburg's, are summoned to the White House for President Biden's unveiling of an executive order aimed at curbing asylum seekers.
White House summons Texas border mayors for Biden's asylum policy announcement. / Photo: AP / AP
June 3, 2024

At least two Texas border mayors are headed to Washington on Tuesday when President Joe Biden is expected to announce an executive order that will mark his latest and most aggressive plan to curtail the number of migrants allowed to seek asylum in the US.

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen and Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza both confirmed they were invited by the White House for an immigration announcement on Tuesday.

Cowen told the Associated Press that he plans to attend, while Garza said he would have more details on Monday about his plans.

Notably, the Democratic mayor of Eagle Pass, the Texas-Mexico border town where the number of migrants led to a state-federal clash over border security, had not received an invitation as of Sunday.

The mayor from McAllen said he was invited, but could not attend because of a prior commitment.

A White House spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment on other mayors who were invited to the announcement.

Executive order

The AP reported last week that the White House was finalising an executive order that could shut off asylum requests and automatically deny entrance to migrants once the number of people encountered by US border officials exceeded a new daily threshold.

The unilateral action is expected even as the number of border crossings at the southern US border has declined since December, due in large part to Mexico's escalated enforcement efforts.

But Biden wants to head off any potential spike in crossings that could occur later in the year, as the fall election draws closer, when the weather cools and numbers tend to rise.

Immigration remains a concern for voters ahead of the November elections, with Republicans eager to punish Biden electorally over the issue.

Democrats have responded that Republicans, at the behest of Donald Trump, killed a bipartisan border deal in Congress that would have led to the toughest legislative restrictions on asylum in years.

