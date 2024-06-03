Violent clashes broke out Sunday between the Sudanese army and members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum, Al Jazirah and White Nile states and in the city of El Fasher, eyewitnesses told Anadolu news agency.

They said the army carried out air strikes on centres where the RSF gathered around the Jaili Petroleum Refinery north of the capital Khartoum, adding that thick columns of smoke were rising due to the strikes.

The RSF still controls large areas in the city of Bahri north of Khartoum, including the Jaili refinery, while the army is stationed in several neighbourhoods north of Bahri and at a weapons depot and Hattab and Kadroo bases in the city.

Army warplanes also carried out raids in areas south of Khartoum and in Alkotainh district in White Nile state, according to eyewitnesses.

The Wad Madani Resistance Committees said in a release that military aircraft carried out raids against RSF gatherings in the village of Bika, west of the city of Wad Madani, the capital of Jazirah state.

Related Sudan at 'imminent risk of famine', UN warns

Flashpoint: El Fasher

Since December last year, the RSF has controlled several cities in the Jazirah state, including Wad Madani. Eyewitnesses said that clashes also resumed between the army and RSF in northern and eastern El Fasher involving heavy weapons.

They added that the army launched airstrikes on RSF gatherings east of El Fasher.