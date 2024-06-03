The speaker of Georgia's parliament said he signed into law a controversial "foreign influence" bill adopted despite mass protests, Western condemnation and a presidential veto.

Georgia's parliament adopted the divisive law last week, overriding a presidential veto on the measure, which critics say is anti-democratic and mirrors Russian legislation used to silence dissent.

Brussels has warned the move will derail the Black Sea nation from its path to European Union membership, and the United States has threatened to levy visa bans and sanctions on individuals over the law.

"I signed today the law on transparency of foreign influence, whose main goal is to strengthen the sustainability of Georgia's political, economic, and social systems," speaker Shalva Papuashvili said in a statement on Monday.

His signature is the final required stage for the bill to pass into law.

'Transparency' concerns

The measures force NGOs and media organisations that receive at least a fifth of their funding from abroad to register as "organisations pursuing the interests of a foreign power."

It has sparked nearly two months of daily mass protests that saw police use tear gas and water cannons to disperse rallies, beating and arresting demonstrators.