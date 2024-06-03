WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan court acquits ex-PM Imran Khan in state secrets leaking case
The case is related to diplomatic communications between Washington and Islamabad, which Imran Khan had said was part of a US conspiracy to topple his government two years ago.
Pakistan court acquits ex-PM Imran Khan in state secrets leaking case
A trial court had sentenced the two to 10 years in jail in the case commonly known as “cipher case.” / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
June 3, 2024

A Pakistani court has acquitted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case that accused him of leaking state secrets.

In a brief verdict, a two-judge bench of the Islamabad High Court on Monday led by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq also exonerated Khan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was a co-accused in the case.

A trial court had sentenced the two to 10 years in jail in the case commonly known as the "cypher case."

The case is related to diplomatic communications between Washington and Islamabad, which Khan said was part of a US conspiracy to topple his government two years ago.

RECOMMENDED

Khan, who came to power in 2018, lost a vote of confidence in parliament in April 2022, one year short of completing his term.

Despite the acquittal, Khan will remain in prison, having also been convicted in another case relating to his marriage to his third wife, Bushra Khan, contravening Islamic traditions.

RelatedExplainer: What are the allegations against Pakistan’s Imran Khan?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue