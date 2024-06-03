WORLD
'This is no life': Sewage flood forces Palestinians out of tents in Gaza
Residents say that the spill has made it almost impossible to live in the city, where piles of debris and massive concrete slabs from bombed-out buildings line the streets.
Workers in Khan Younis say they lack the proper equipment to be able to repair the pipeline properly./ Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
June 3, 2024

Displaced Palestinians in Gaza had to use empty plastic bottles to try to remove sewage from their tents after a pipeline burst in the main southern city of Khan Younis.

"All the tents were flooded with sewage water. This is no life," said Abdullah Barbakh on Monday, surrounded by bombed-out buildings in the Palestinian city which has been devastated by months of war.

"I implore all Arab countries and the entire world to see what is happening to us. We are living in the middle of sewage."

Residents removed sodden carpets from their tents as they began the long process of getting rid of the dirty water, while children waded through a river of sewage that cut through a main road.

The spill has made it almost impossible to live in the city, where piles of debris and massive concrete slabs from bombed-out buildings line the streets, residents said.

"The sewage has flooded over us. We can't eat or drink, and we're unable to sleep. We are sleeping in the streets," said Abdul Samad Barbakh.

Khan Younis was a focus of the fighting in the early months of Israel's war on Gaza, but now it has become a hub for displaced people, many of whom have been forced to flee many times during the conflict.

About 1.7 million people are now sheltering in Khan Younis and central areas of Gaza, according to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees, also known as UNRWA.

Tens of thousands have sought shelter there after fleeing from Rafah in the south.

No drinking water

Mohammad Ahmad Abdul Majid, who now lives in Khan Younis after fleeing Gaza, told AFP that living conditions were so difficult that he was unable to sleep.

"We live in harsh conditions in tents, sleeping on bedding unfit for a human being. It's not suitable to sleep on it for eight or nine hours during the night," he said.

"Before the war, we lived in a house that was comfortable and in a healthy environment. Today the situation has changed."

Donkey carts loaded high with belongings dotted the streets.

Said Ashour, a resident, told AFP he had to walk a long way just to find clean water.

"There's no drinking water we have to walk for a kilometre or two," he said.

"There isn't even anyone selling water on the streets. There isn't even sea water."

Workers in Khan Younis told AFP they lacked the proper equipment to be able to repair the pipeline properly.

"We're working to stop people suffering because of the sewage, but we don't have the capabilities, material and equipment we need for the job," local municipality worker Hossam Musa said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
