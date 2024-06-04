Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed victory for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), terming it a "historical feat" in the history of the South Asian country.

"I bow to the people’s verdict for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people," Modi wrote on X in his first remarks since the vote count began on Tuesday.

"I also salute all our workers for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts,” he said.

According to the Indian Election Commission as of 1943 GMT, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won 239 and was leading in two seats, while the opposition Indian National Congress won 96 and was leading in 3 seats in the 543-member lower house of parliament.

Telugu Desam - TDP, Janata Dal (United) - JD(U) and other small parties all part of BJP's NDA had won more than 50 seats , thus placing the alliance at majority in the Parliament.

Celebrations had already begun at the headquarters of Modi's BJP before the full announcement of results.

But the mood at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi was also one of jubilation.

"BJP has failed to win a big majority on its own," Congress lawmaker Rajeev Shukla told reporters. "It's a moral defeat for them."

The opposition alliance known by its initials I.N.D.I.A, led by the Indian National Congress (INC) and its leader Rahul Gandhi, mounted a formidable challenge but may fall short of disrupting Modi's grip on power.

For the first time in a decade, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could fail to secure an overall majority of its own, figures from the election commission projected, meaning it would need to rely on its alliance partners.