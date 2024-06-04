Japanese transport ministry officials launched an on-site investigation at Toyota Motor's headquarters on Tuesday after irregularities were found in its applications to certify certain vehicle models.

The widening fallout over certification tests stems from a safety test scandal at Toyota's Daihatsu compact car unit and has also ensnared other Japanese automakers after the ministry ordered industry-wide checks of certification practices.

Toyota, Japan's largest automaker, was the first to undergo an inspection which was flagged by the ministry on Monday. The other four automakers will also be inspected, a ministry official said.

While some analysts noted that Toyota will be under more pressure to strengthen governance, others said the impact on sales is likely to be limited given that it is only suspending sales of three models and so many of its domestic rivals also fell short of ministry standards.

"When it comes to actual sales in (the) Japan market, the damage will be manageable or quite small, because consumers basically have no alternatives in Japan," said James Hong, head of mobility research at Macquarie.

Hong added that Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda is likely to come under more pressure. Proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have recommended shareholders vote against re-electing Toyoda at an upcoming annual general meeting. But while his approval rating could fall further, he is not expected to lose hi s seat.

Related Toyota, Subaru and Mazda commit to developing new electrified engines

Sales suspended