Australia will allow non-citizens to join its armed forces, the government said, as the sparsely populated nation struggles to meet recruitment targets.

Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Tuesday that from July, looser eligibility criteria would allow "permanent residents who have been living in Australia for 12 months" to serve.

Citizens from Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States are being favoured, he added.

Australia has a coastline that would stretch one-and-a-bit times around the Earth, but a population of just 26 million.

Related Australia eases visa rules for Kiwis to get citizenship

Canberra has surged defence spending in recent years, buying fleets of submarines, jets and scores of fighting vehicles to meet mounting regional tensions.