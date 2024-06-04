The mayor of a town in western Mexico has been killed, the regional government said, barely 24 hours after Claudia Sheinbaum was elected the Latin American country's first woman president.

The Michoacan state government condemned "the murder of the municipal president (mayor) of Cotija, Yolanda Sanchez Figueroa", the regional interior ministry said on Monday in a post on the social media platform X.

The murder of the woman mayor comes after Sheinbaum's landslide victory injected hope for change in the country.

Sanchez, who was elected mayor in the 2021 elections, was gunned down on a public road, according to local media.

Authorities have not given details on the murder but said a security operation had been launched to arrest the killers.