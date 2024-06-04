Donald Trump is going to stop the war in Palestine if he gets elected US president in November—or so he says.

A hot mic caught the presumptive candidate of the Republican Party making the definitive statement Saturday night at a sporting event in New Jersey as he spoke to Khabib Nurmagomedov—former world champion of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a multi-billion-dollar enterprise that holds bloody fights among mixed martial arts professionals inside an octagonal cage for a global viewership running into hundreds of millions of people.

“I know you’re gonna stop all this Palestine war,” says Khabib, the longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion from Russia, while shaking hands with the former president.

“We’ll stop it. I’ll get it stopped,” Trump reassures Khabib, who wields worldwide influence as one of the most popular Muslim athletes.

Trump, who holds a slight lead over incumbent Joe Biden in the presidential race, is no friend of the Palestinians. Worried more about Israel “losing the PR war” than the loss of more than 36,000 Palestinian lives, the former president has unreservedly criticised anti-war protesters demonstrating on university campuses across the United States.

More than five in every 10 likely Republican voters support the US calling for a permanent ceasefire and a de-escalation of violence in Gaza. The percentage of likely Democratic voters in favour of a ceasefire is even higher at 83 percent.

However, bipartisan support for an immediate halt in Israeli aggression in Gaza hasn’t translated into diplomatic action on part of the US, which continues to back Israel unconditionally in the bloodiest war of the 21st century.

Did Trump mean what he said?

Stopping Israel’s war in Gaza is something that Biden has demonstrably failed to do over the last 241 days. That alone makes it reason enough for Trump to act on his latest promise and bring an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after winning back the White House.

But a politician like Trump may well be expected to cut down a tree, stand on its stump and make a speech about saving trees. His messaging on the Gaza war has been sparse on the campaign trail, which is probably reflective of the dwindling interest of Americans in the issue.

Trump claims he’s the most pro-Israel president in the history of the US. Unlike his other claims, this one actually stands up to scrutiny.

It was under Trump’s presidency that the Arab-Israeli normalisation process revived in earnest as part of the Abraham Accords, bilateral agreements that Israel signed with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2020.

The US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal under his administration in 2018, upending the 2015 agreement that yielded breathing space to Iran, much to the chagrin of Israel.

In a break with official US policy for decades, the Trump administration also recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and shifted the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the city that most countries consider part of the Palestinian territories.